54-year-old KC man charged in connection to murder caught on video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges on Thursday in connection with the Jan. 21, 2017, fatal shooting of Raymond Jones on Troost Avenue, which was captured on surveillance video.

Thomas E. Midgette Jr., 54, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for his alleged involvement.

According to court records, a friend of the victim told police that he and Midgette had been in an argument and Jones had punched Midgette. That friend says after the argument, Jones went out to walk to a nearby market and Midgette returned and told the witness that “you won’t see Raymond anymore.”

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, surveillance video of the area showed Midgette following Jones then approaching him. Jones falls to the ground and Midgette allegedly stands over him and fired shots.

Police say after Midgette watched the surveillance video, he said he was the one who shot Jones and he got rid of the gun afterward.

Midgette’s bond has been set at $250,000 cash.