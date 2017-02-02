Administrators at the University of Kan. health system argue for legislation to exempt them from conceal carry law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Gun legislation was again a topic at the capital building in Topeka, Kan., Thursday.

A group of representatives gathered to hear from administrators at the University of Kansas health system, who are supporting legislation that would exempt KU Hospital and Medical Center from the conceal carry law.

If the hospital does not get an exemption, it will either have to allow guns into its facilities or set up expensive security measures to ensure no one coming into the hospital is armed.

"I will tell you the numbers are substantial, and I will tell you every dollar we have to put into this is one less dollar we can put into patient care and that is an incredible challenge for us and quite frankly doesn't make much sense," said Bob Page, CEO of the University of Kansas Health System.

KU Hospital is owned by the state of Kansas and as of July 1, a 4 year exemption granted to state-owned universities and hospitals expires.

KU Hospital is the only hospital in the Kansas City metro area that will have to allow guns into their facilities, and administrators say this puts their staff, patients and visitors in danger, as well as puts KU Hospital at a competitive disadvantage.