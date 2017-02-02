Can after can, designers build structures made of cans to benefit Harvesters food network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Teams of Kansas City architects, engineers and contractors have constructed some amazing structures using cans of food, and they're now on display at Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th Street.

Canstruction is an international program of the Society of Design Administration that challenges teams to design and build huge, creative sculptures made only from canned food and other nonperishable food items. Harvesters’ Canstruction 2017 will be on display to the public from February 2 to March 2 at Oak Park Mall. The display is free and open during mall hours.

When the exhibit closes, the cans are donated to Harvesters. During its 16-year history, Canstruction has provided more than 438,000 meals—to feed the hungry. Last year, Canstruction teams used nearly 50,000 pounds of food and helped Harvesters provide more than 41,000 meals to hungry families, children and seniors in our community.

Watch the video in the player above from FOX 4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk, who watched their creative process unfold!