Fire in Historic Jazz District causes concerns for development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Barber Jordan Stephens is busy at work changing the way people look. But hair is not the only thing that's been changing in this neighborhood.

"Progress is good. 18th and Vine has kind of been the same for years so I feel like it’s about time that they are putting some money down here and actually moving on the money that they saying they are putting down here," Stephens said.

Last July city council approved a $7 million redevelopment plan that includes a new urban baseball youth academy. Something Stephens said the community has needed.

"They need that in this area. Kids need something, an outlet, other than killing each other. So having that stadium there is a plus," Stephens said.

However Thursday morning's fire could have taken much more away.

"It was literally across the street so I am definitely thankful that the fire did not carry on to this side of the street and have me out of business and our barbershop out of business," Stephens said.

Stephens, who is also a musician and performs in the Historic District, said he hopes the flames that were put out this morning don't damper the dreams of change in the area.

"I pray that it doesn’t because I want 18th and Vine to get back to its old roots but I feel that it can be a down set to what they are doing down here but I pray that it doesn’t," Stephens said.

Councilman Jermaine Reed said redevelopment plans in the area will not be affected by Thursday's fire and all plans will go on as planned.