New study says KC is home to some of Missouri’s most dangerous intersections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new study shows there are more car crashes in Kansas City than any other Missouri town, and the city also leads the way when it comes to the number of dangerous intersections.

The diverging diamond interchange at Front Street and I-435 is one of two diverging diamond interchanges in the top 10. It comes in sixth. The other one is in St. Louis at I-270 and Dorsett Road and is the most dangerous intersection in the state of Missouri.

Kansas City has a total of four intersections in the top 10. The second most dangerous is Blue Ridge Cutoff and I-70. Holmes and I-435 comes in ninth while Gregory and 71-Highway comes in 10th.

The list was compiled by the law firm Douglas, Haun and Heidemann out of Springfield. They analyzed more than 148,000 car crashes from 2015 using records from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The law firm looked at the total number of crashes at an intersection along with whether there were any injuries or fatalities to create a collision danger index.

They discovered is Kansas City and St. Louis lead the way. Each city has 45 of the most 200 dangerous intersections in the state.

While the study did not take into consideration traffic volume at these intersections, the law firm said it should still build driver awareness as to which intersections are the most dangerous so you can be more aware when you drive in those places.

They also hope this study will encourage local governments to take action and make these intersections safer.

If you want to learn more about this study, click here.