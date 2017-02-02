× Joe’s Groundhog…errrr…Weather Blog: Ups and downs for 10+ days (THU-2/2)

Happy Groundhog Day. It’s all about the kids enjoying and talking about the weather so it’s all fine by me. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today (somehow) on a cloudy and at times snowy morning. That means 6 more weeks of winter however as I mentioned yesterday the longer term trends look a bit milder overall for the KC region for the month as a whole. There will be some cold shots (like today) though…and another one is coming next week. Also of note was the weird clouds that were in the area yesterday afternoon. More on that at the bottom of the blog.

Meanwhile how about a poll…

Tell me how you feel about Phil’s verdict!

Forecast:

Tonight: Variable clouds and chilly. Lows in the teens. The average low is around 20° so not too terrible.

Friday: In and out clouds but overall OK. Highs again into the mid 30s

Saturday: mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some snow before noon. Highs eventually getting into the 40s

Sunday: Nicer with highs near 50°

Discussion:

Folks here at the station have been razzing us weather peeps today because it’s Groundhog Day. Our yearly holiday that we celebrate the prognostication of a furry little rodent that somehow has cast a shadow 103 times and not cast a shadow 18 times in the last 100+ years. I was going to do a bunch of fun research about the weather from now through mid March (applicable with his forecast over the years of 6 more weeks of winter) but I just don’t have the time to do it this year…maybe in 2018!

Meanwhile we’re just shy of 7 weeks away from Spring anyway…so in reality his forecast won’t be incorrect I guess..so he’s got that going for him.

Our weather will continue to be characterized by ups and downs. Today and tomorrow are the “down” days I guess. At 3PM temperatures in the region were in the 30s (temperatures in RED)

It’s chilly and below average…

Clouds have been an issue at times today as well and more will filter through the area overnight at times.

There is some better moisture south and west of the region as you can tell by the thicker cloud cover. The lower level moisture towards the south of us now, will eventually move towards us on Saturday morning. Odds favor not a lot with that “advection” of moisture but there may be a few snow showers or something as it moves through the area before 2PM or so. It’s something to monitor because the temperatures should be below freezing for part of the morning hours, probably through 10-11AM or so…with that said there will be a lot of dry air above us and also reflected in lower surface dew points for anything that falls to overcome so I don’t overly want to get too worked about about the precip potential. Just keep it on you radar screen just in case. Especially from KC northwards. The ground will be cold…there is going to be a lot of “milder air” coming in above us…and sometimes weird and surprising things can happen especially of the lighter variety.

After that though we should see several days of warmth…especially SUN>TUE as another seasonably strong cold front comes towards the region later Tuesday. Monday though may be the better of all 3 days, at least from a high temperature standpoint. Clouds cloud be an issue however

After a quick hitting shot of cold air WED>THU we should really moderate again heading towards the end of next week…and the bigger theme continues to be mostly mild…and one will be wondering IF we see near record highs this month first or the chance of 1″ of snow.

Boring really…aside from the temperature swings. NO big or decent storms with moisture expected for the foreseeable future…

On a good note…the “moderate” drought that was on the MO side has been downgraded (if that’s the right term) to just abnormally dry.

and for the nation as a whole…the worst of the drough conditions continue to ebb nicely thanks to an active Pacific stream of moisture for the west coast.

No "exceptional drought" in U.S. for 1st time since Mar 2011. Get a full recap in our Beyond the Data blog. https://t.co/lIHYWs2bwK pic.twitter.com/cVnDEJQL1i — NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) February 2, 2017

Meanwhile on a geologic note…this is pretty cool.

Firehose of lava flows from Kilauea Volcano into the sea. Check out the video! – https://t.co/hoPNAwPmGe pic.twitter.com/Y2tmj8gKTg — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 2, 2017

I’ve been there before and walked out as far as the daylight would allow…we didn’t get this close…but I really would like to see this in person…perhaps though from a safer distance!

Meanwhile towards the Antarctic…this is pretty amazing…the crack stretches for 110 MILES and when it goes, no one is exactly sure what will happen.

The Larsen-C rift opening over the last 2 years from #Sentinel1 pic.twitter.com/MT9d3HAw1M — Adrian Luckman (@adrian_luckman) January 31, 2017

The crack is also about 1000 feet wide in spots. There is about 5-10 miles of un-cracked surface left now.

Well that’s it for today…our feature photo comes from Greg (@Reggie541). He, as well as some others were fascinated (me too) by the weird clouds we had yesterday near I-70. There was a sharp delineation that spanned for several hundred miles from west to east. I talked to my colleagues at the NWS about this and we believe it was caused by KC being in between 2 weak waves in the atmosphere at about that level…around 13-17,000 feet up. We think we were getting some weird vertical up and down motions between the 2 waves. One was approaching the St Louis area and another was coming towards N KS.

Now you know!

Joe