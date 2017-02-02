Kansas City crash victim’s brother-in-law heartbroken by loss; video shows road rage moments before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hasan Alhassimi says it still hasn't set in that his sister-in-law is gone; police say she was killed in a case of vehicular homicide when she crashed into a utility pole in Kansas City's Northeast neighborhood at St. John and Askew.

“My friend called me because he knows her car,” Alhassimi said.

Alhassimi recalls the horrifying realization that the car belonged to his sister-in-law Shaymaa Saudi. Business El Torito captured the crash on surveillance video. The 35-year-old woman killed, and her 5-year-old daughter was injured.

“It was terrible,” said Alhassimi about the accident, saying it's hard to grasp that he'll no longer be able to speak to her.

The cameras at El Torito caught the moments before the fatal crash on tape. While police say the investigation is incomplete, you can see in the video her husband, and another man arguing. The other man can be seen driving in circles, trying to run him over multiple times.

Shaymaa's husband can be seen jumping out of the way each time. According to police -- Shaymaa left the scene and was driving west on St. John and for unknown reasons, her car left the roadway and struck a metal utility pole..

“She really was awesome, all of her friends liked her, because she always helped people out,” added Alhassimi. “She`s a good mom, good sister, good wife to my brother.”

Police say her 5-year-old daughter was the backseat in a booster seat. She was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“She had cuts on her body, and some scratches on her face, she spent two days in the hospital, then she came here,” Alhassimi described.

Alhassimi said he's helping watch his brother and sister-in-law's two kids.

“They really love their mom,” Alhassimi said.

They are originally from Iraq. Alhassimi said his brother flew back to Iraq to properly bury his wife's body.

“He`s doing better, but he`s still hurt,” said Alhassimi.

Police are still investigating and the prosecutor is deciding which charges will be filed. If you have any information that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.