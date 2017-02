Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life in "John Wick 2."

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards sat down with actor Keanu Reeves to find out why he wanted to continue telling the story of John Wick after the first film seemed to end so well.

"John Wick 2" opens in theaters Feb. 10.