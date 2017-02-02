× Lee’s Summit student found with knife at school

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit High School principal informed parents Thursday that a knife was found in the backpack belonging to a male student, and that action was taken to remove the student from school.

According to John Faulkenberry, principal, the knife was a kitchen variety and was approximately six inches in length.

“Although school officials did not uncover any specific threats, this item is in violation of the Safe Schools Act and school district policy,” he said.

No one was injured.

In addition to being suspended from school, police were also contacted to investigate. Police say the student is legally an adult and was taken into custody.