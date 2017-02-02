× Republican John McCain blasts Pres. Trump on foreign policy, tries to ‘school’ him in history

WASHINGTON — John McCain seems to be relishing a new role in the Senate: one of President Donald Trump’s leading trolls, going whether fellow Republican senators dare not go in public.

The Arizona senator blasted the President Thursday for his terse phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, an American ally. McCain led Trump on a history lesson of the nearly century-long alliance with the country.

“They fought alongside us in wars, including losing over 500 brave Australians in the Vietnam War, which some of us remember,” McCain told CNN’s Phil Mattingly, offering an implicit dig at Trump, who won five deferments and never served in a branch of the military.

“This, in my view, was an unnecessary and frankly harmful open dispute over an issue, which is not nearly as important as the United States and Australians working together,” McCain said.

McCain later questioned Trump’s handling of a recent raid in Yemen — his first military operation, which resulted in the first death of a US soldier on his watch — saying he wants a full briefing on the issue.

They’re just the latest instances of McCain needling the new White House, at times appearing to keep them in line with Republican orthodoxy, or almost reveling in some of the more obvious bungles by Trump.

That McCain is not a fan of the new president is no surprise. The relationship has been strained at best ever since the early days of the presidential election cycle when Trump accused the former POW of not being a war hero because he was captured.

But McCain’s demeanor around the Capitol has changed since he won his re-election bid to the Senate in November. Now the 80-year-old senator needles Trump with a smile, and an almost jovial attitude around the Capitol.