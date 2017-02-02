Royals Spring Training gear is loaded and headed to Surprise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals tweeted a video Thursday that showed a tractor-trailer taking off for Surprise, Ariz., full of Spring Training gear.

The drive from Kauffman Stadium to Surprise Stadium is approximately 1,280 miles. It takes more than 19 hours to complete, according to Google Maps.

Pitchers and catchers report to Surprise on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The first workout will be the following day. The full squad reports Thursday, Feb. 16.

The first Spring Training game will be against the Rangers Saturday, Feb. 25.

Click here for the tentative Spring Training schedule.

All loaded up and on the way to Surprise, AZ! #RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/T6FTx2vRRs — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 2, 2017

Thanks to our #Royals crew and our partners at Old Dominion who work hard to make sure the guys have everything they need for #RoyalsST. pic.twitter.com/rltleZjoj7 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 2, 2017