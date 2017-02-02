× Tons of dirt unloaded into Sprint Center for Monster Jam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From ice to dirt. Last month the U.S. Figure Skating Championship filled Sprint Center with ice. Now, it’s all about dirt.

Dump trucks delivered the dirt to Sprint Center for the Monster Jam the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The crew used seven dump trucks to deliver the dirt. Since the dirt site is so close to Sprint Center, it only took four hours. Now workers are shaping the dirt, building ramps and everything needed for the show.

“We put in obstacles for them, some just made out of dirt, some mechanical obstacles that we used. They’re all built at a certain angle to give the trucks pop so they can jump straight up in the air,” said Jason Huggler, track construction manager.

The crew uses a dirt that is specially-screened without rocks and other debris. It can’t be too sandy either.