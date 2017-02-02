× Union workers at NKC’s Challenge Manufacturing walk out over pay dispute

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union workers walked off the job Thursday because of a dispute over their wages.

Challenge Manufacturing in North Kansas city, near the airport, makes welded assemblies and other engineering metal products for the General Motors Fairfax assembly plant.

A union worker for local 710 says they are getting paid less than their counterparts in St. Louis and Texas. According to the worker, the other plants have just agreed to a new contract and are making $15 dollars an hour, while workers in North Kansas City are making anywhere from $12 to $14.