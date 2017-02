MERRIAM, Kan. — Prosecutors recently filed charges against a Merriam man in connection with a September 2015 rape case.

Danny G. Austin, 53, was charged with one count of rape for his alleged involvement in the case.

Charges against Austin were filed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was booked into jail on Friday.

Austin will appear in court Monday, Feb. 6. His bond is set at $100,000 cash.