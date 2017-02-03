Healthy recipes to help keep you from overloading on the calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As part of KC Gets Fit, FOX 4 invited trainer Tony Temple and owner of The Mixx, Jo Marie Scaglia, to share some alternatives those hoping to eat healthy on Super Bowl Sunday can indulge in. Together the two shared three recipes that will help you avoid overloading on the calories.

Mediterranean Lettuce Cups

Ingredients:

Dressing: Mix and set aside.

Zest of 1 lemon

½ cup fresh lemon juice (about 5 lemons)

1 cup olive oil

1 tsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Directions:

Mix ingredients below and add dressing.

Ingredients:

4 cups quinoa (cooked)

1 English cucumber (diced)

2 cups vine ripen or heirloom tomato (diced)

4 scallions (sliced)

1 ½ cup crumbled feta

20 fresh basil leaves (chopped)

15 fresh mint leaves (chopped)

Directions:

Serve with Belgium endive leaves.

Recipe can be made in advance. Keep dressing and quinoa in separate containers in refrigerator over night. Mix ingredients with dressing before serving.

Coconut Curry Chia Dip

Combine Ingredients below in food processor:

14 oz. can of coconut milk (unsweetened)

14 oz. can of coconut cream (unsweetened)

2 tsp. honey

Juice of one lime

4 TBS. mild curry

1 TBS + 1 tsp. turmeric

2 cloves fresh garlic (minced)

3 TBS. fresh ginger (minced)

1 tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. Tabasco

½ tsp. chili flake

Place above mixture in bowl and add:

¾ cup chia seeds

Chill coconut curry mixture in bowl in refrigerator overnight. Place dip in small bowl and serve with fresh cut vegetables.

Chickpea & Sausage Stew

4 TBS avocado oil

4 carrots (diced)

4 stalks celery (diced)

1 large onion

8 cloves garlic (smashed)

2 large jalapenos (seeded)

Sautee above ingredients until onions are translucent.

Add:

1 ½ pounds ground Italian sausage (cooked)

4 cups fresh black-eyed peas

4 cups garbanzo beans (cooked)

2 cups sweet potato (diced)

8 cups chicken broth/stock

3 cups tomato puree

2 cups dices tomato

3 TBS. chili powder

1 TBS. honey

1 TBS. cumin

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp. chili flake

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. black pepper

3 bay leave

Simmer on stove for 2 hours.

Add to cooked stew:

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Serve with a dollop of basmati rice and sprig of fresh cilantro.

Stew can be made in advance and reheated the day of serving.

