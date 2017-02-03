Another longtime business on Country Club Plaza to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Another longtime business on the Country Club Plaza is closing shop.

Swirk Jewelry is shutting down after more than a half-century on 47th Street.

Swirk, a third generation store, joins Houston's Restaurant as longtime staples to close shop when their lease expires at the end of March.

Houston's Facebook page says they could not come to an agreement on a lease extension with the Plaza. The restaurant closed earlier this week.

Swirk's closing may be a sign of the times, as more folks shop on the internet.

According to a Bloomberg survey, 55 percent of shoppers go to Amazon first when searching for products. Mom and pop, brick and mortar stores are in some areas are struggling to keep up with online sales.

But before they close their doors for good, Swirk's will start a closing sale on Feb. 14 and run until the official last day of March 25.

The Country Club Plaza sold to a new management company for $660-million in January of 2016.