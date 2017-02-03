As speeding tickets reach six-year high in Missouri, troopers ask drivers to slow down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- New statistics just released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows drivers are putting the pedal to the metal on Missouri roads and that is putting more people at risk.

In 2016, speeding tickets reached a six-year high in the state.

Trooper D. D. Wohler tells FOX 4 what bothers him is many times drivers will blast right by him going more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and not even realize they passed a patrol car. He also said because of new technology people are doing more distracted driving.

"When you see the types of crashes that we see and kind of see the more gory side of the job and know this is probably more related to someone not paying attention, or if this person was going to little bit slower maybe the damage wouldn't it be as significant, and this person would be seeing their loved one," Trooper Wohler said. "It does make it a little bit harder sometimes."

Drivers speeding by 20 miles per hour or more rose almost 25 percent in 2016 compared to 2015. Drivers speeding 5 mph or more increased by 23 percent.

In Missouri if you're caught driving 20 mph or more over the speed limit you could get arrested.