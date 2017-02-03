California sex offender Steven Gordon sentenced to die for killing 4 women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A California sex offender has been sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six month span in Orange County.

The Orange County Register reports that 48-year-old Steven Dean Gordon was sentenced Friday in Superior Court in Santa Ana.

Gordon was convicted last year of kidnapping and killing the women in 2012 and 2013. Some of the killings took place while he was being tracked via a GPS monitoring device.

Authorities say Gordon and another sex offender abducted four women with ties to prostitution and had sex with their victims before killing them.

One of the women's bodies was found at a recycling center. Investigators later tied the case to the earlier disappearance of three other women in Orange County. Their bodies were never found.