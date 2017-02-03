English Landing Park becomes focus in search for missing woman Toni Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- The boyfriend of a missing Kansas City woman said he has been searching English Landing Park in Parkville for her. Pete Sanchez said a source told him that Toni Anderson's phone last pinged there. Police will not confirm the information to FOX 4.

Sanchez said he and his father have been searching the park for eight hours a day. He said they are holding another search at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and invite the public to join them. He said he is looking for Anderson and clues about her disappearance.

"Just find any clues, find any of her belongings, her car, the bag she has, glasses, her phone anything," he told FOX 4.

Sanchez, who said he has been with Anderson for two years and lives with her, said he is also pushing an online petition asking police to release dash cam video from when Anderson was pulled over. He said he would also like police to release a photo of her at the ATM she attempted to use before he card was declined.

"Just so the public eye can see what her last condition was, what she was wearing, how her hair was," he said.

Here's what we know about Anderson's disappearance:

After she got off work at Chrome, an adult entertainment club, she told friends she was headed to QT near 31st and Southwest Trafficway. However, there's no evidence she made it there.

Then, about twenty minutes later an officer with the North Kansas City Police Department pulled her over and gave her a warning. Around 4:33 a.m. her card was declined at an ATM at the QT along 9 highway. At 4:42 a.m. friends said Anderson sent a text message saying she was getting pulled over again.

If you know anything about Anderson's whereabouts call the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.