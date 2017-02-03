Iconic Monster Jam truck is fueled by girl power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When fanes line up to meet the driver of Monster Jam's Grave Digger, often they're surprised to meet Krysten Anderson.

"It wasn't always the plan," Anderson said. "I had plans to go to college and I wanted to go to college for graphic design."

She says she wanted to design the Monster Jam trucks.

"But I got this weird itch after I graduated high school, right before going into college," Anderson said. "I really needed to sit in the seat to see if it was in my blood, and it was. It's been a rush ever since."