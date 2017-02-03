KC City Council approves new apartment complex in Crossroads District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In an effort to attract young professionals to move to the Crossroads District, the City Council approved plans to move forward with a new development that will cater to them.

The $52-million apartment complex will have nine stories and sit east of Broadway between 19th Terrace and 20th Street. It will include 228 apartments and a three-story parking garage. They will also have 120 bicycle parking spaces in the parking garage.

Not only is the Crossroads a hip part of town, but there will also be a bike café on the first floor where residents can park their bicycles as well as pump their tires and use tools to fix it.

But before construction on the multi-million dollar complex, they need to tear down the other buildings currently sitting here. One is an office building. The other is the former headquarters of Faultless Linens.

For more than 120 years, Faultless Linens has cleaned and sterilized towels and blankets for use at local hospitals. They have already moved out, and now that Kansas City lawmakers have approved the development plan, construction can move forward.

The plan is to begin construction later this year and hopefully have it finished and ready to open by the end of next year.