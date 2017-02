Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life in the new film "John Wick: Chapter 2".

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chats with Laurence Fishburne who stars in the film about being "forever" linked to Keanu Reeves and what still excites him about creating movies.

"John Wick 2" opens in theaters Feb. 10.