Law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Football's biggest game of the year is on Sunday and millions of people will crowd around TV's to watch, but law enforcement says they will be stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.

Football fans will spend an average of $75 on Super Bowl Sunday between food, decorations and team apparel, but 80-percent of that money is expected to go to food and drinks. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest drinking days of the year right behind New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo.

According to BAC track, which makes breathalyzers, its users record an average BAC of .091 on Super Bowl Sunday. 0.08 is the legal limit.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department says it will be looking for drunk drivers.

"A lot of the services in the city offer free ride services on this Sunday"deputy Rick Howell said. "Just taken advantage of any of those opportunities to get home safely."

Cast your vote here on which team you think will win Sunday.