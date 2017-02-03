Popcorn Bag movie reviews: The Space Between Us and Julieta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "The Space Between Us" spacey? "Julieta" a hoot? FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards reveal their thoughts in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) THE SPACE BETWEEN US (PG-13)

The teen sci-fi romance “The Space Between Us” has an intriguing premise and good intentions. However, with its plot holes and eye-rolling choices, this story about the first human born on Mars could have been called “The Space Between its Ears.” The scenes on Mars are fairly involving, but when the lad finally rockets to Earth, the movie almost crashes and burns.

The fine cast includes Asa Butterfleid, Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino and Britt Robertson and the production values are solid. But this kind of sentimentality requires deft touch of someone like Steven Spielberg to pull it off, and filmmaker Peter Chelsom isn’t quite there. As is, "The Space Between Us” is a sappy sci-fi soap opera.

SHAWN says it’s too light and too clumsy. Has a certain amount of appeal. But never really focused.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) JULIETA (R)

Acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar returns with his 20th feature film, “Julieta,” a beautifully produced drama about a woman’s troubled relationship with her daughter. In a series of flashbacks, we learn why they’re estranged as Almodovar slowly fills in the plot gaps.

All of the classic Almodóvar elements are present, including the bold colors, melodramatic flourishes and unnecessary sex scenes that give the movie its “R” rating. But like most Almodóvar films, “Julieta” is smart, involving and elegant.

SHAWN says Pedro Almodóvar proves again why he is one the greatest directors of all-time. This intriguing story is beautifully woven with his unique filmmaking techniques. And what you get is a completing compelling movie experience.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito and Leslie Mann star in “The Comedian,” about an aging comic struggling to reinvent himself. It’s directed by Taylor Hackford of “An Officer and a Gentleman” fame. “Rings” the third entry in the horror franchise about haunted videotapes that takes place 13 years after the events of the first film. Turns out, there’s a ‘video within the video!’

