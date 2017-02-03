Two charged in burglary and attack of 84-year-old man who later died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a Jackson County man and woman in connection with a November burglary and attack that killed a man.

Mary P. Couts, 32, and John Lane, 17, were charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary for their alleged involvement.

According to court records, John T. Rector, 84, was found in the back of his residence in rural Jackson County, near Pleasant Hill, suffering from trauma to the back of his head.

When speaking with authorities, Couts and Lane blamed each other for hitting Rector in the back of the head while they were at his home and burglarized it of valuables on Nov. 27.

Their bond has been set at $250,000.