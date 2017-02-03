Woman tells police man armed with knife forced his way into her car, then demanded she drive to ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a reported carjacking in the Hyde Park neighborhood Friday.

A woman told police that a man armed with a knife forced his way into her car, and then attempted to rape her before robbing her. The woman says the man forced her to drive to several bank ATM machines, possibly one at a convenience store at Armour and Troost, to withdraw money.

The woman reports the man forced her to drive to the area of Armour and The Paseo where he escaped.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.