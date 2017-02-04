Cauliflower pizza crust recipe

Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Ingredients:
- 1 bag (16 oz) Green Giant fresh cauliflower crumbles
- 1 egg white
- 1 cup shredded part-skim Mozzarella cheese
- 2 tbsp Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/4 cup corn flour
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees
2. Tear one-inch notch in bag and steam cauliflower crumbles in microwave for approximately 5 minutes
3. Lay paper towels on a baking dish. Spread cooked cauliflower on paper towels and let cool for 10 minutes.
4. Pour cauliflower into a large bowl and mix in remaining ingredientes
5. Place onto pan or parchment paper. Bake for 15-17 minutes
6. Flip onto cookie sheet. Add favorite pizza toppings and bake additional 6-10 minutes
Nutrition Facts per serving: 91 calories, 7g
Source: recipe modified from Green Giant