Cauliflower pizza crust recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 bag (16 oz) Green Giant fresh cauliflower crumbles
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 cup shredded part-skim Mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tbsp Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp dried basil
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1/4 cup corn flour

Directions:
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees
2. Tear one-inch notch in bag and steam cauliflower crumbles in microwave for approximately 5 minutes
3. Lay paper towels on a baking dish. Spread cooked cauliflower on paper towels and let cool for 10 minutes.
4. Pour cauliflower into a large bowl and mix in remaining ingredientes
5. Place onto pan or parchment paper. Bake for 15-17 minutes
6. Flip onto cookie sheet. Add favorite pizza toppings and bake additional 6-10 minutes

Nutrition Facts per serving: 91 calories, 7g

Source: recipe modified from Green Giant