Cauliflower pizza crust recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Ingredients:

1 bag (16 oz) Green Giant fresh cauliflower crumbles

1 egg white

1 cup shredded part-skim Mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp Parmesan cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp pepper

1/4 cup corn flour

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees

2. Tear one-inch notch in bag and steam cauliflower crumbles in microwave for approximately 5 minutes

3. Lay paper towels on a baking dish. Spread cooked cauliflower on paper towels and let cool for 10 minutes.

4. Pour cauliflower into a large bowl and mix in remaining ingredientes

5. Place onto pan or parchment paper. Bake for 15-17 minutes

6. Flip onto cookie sheet. Add favorite pizza toppings and bake additional 6-10 minutes

Nutrition Facts per serving: 91 calories, 7g

Source: recipe modified from Green Giant