Chef Jasper Mirabile’s Italian chicken wings recipe

Chef Jasper Mirabile’s Italian Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

2 cups plain breadcrumbs

1 cup Romano cheese, grated

6 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup parsley, chopped fine

1 teaspoon oregano

Salt to taste

2 pounds chicken wings

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 lemons

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, add breadcrumbs, cheese, garlic, parsley and oregano. Mix thoroughly.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Wash chicken wings and separate drummettes from wing mid-section with tip. Pat dry. Add olive oil to another mixing bowl. Dip wings in oil and then in breadcrumbs. Place on a nonstick pan. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and juice of 1 lemon.

Bake in oven until chicken is thoroughly cooked, no pink running juice and chicken is golden in color. Drizzle with lemon juice and serve.