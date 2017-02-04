Chef Jasper Mirabile’s Italian chicken wings recipe

Chef Jasper Mirabile’s Italian Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups plain breadcrumbs
- 1 cup Romano cheese, grated
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup parsley, chopped fine
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- Salt to taste
- 2 pounds chicken wings
- 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 lemons
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl, add breadcrumbs, cheese, garlic, parsley and oregano. Mix thoroughly.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Wash chicken wings and separate drummettes from wing mid-section with tip. Pat dry. Add olive oil to another mixing bowl. Dip wings in oil and then in breadcrumbs. Place on a nonstick pan. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and juice of 1 lemon.
Bake in oven until chicken is thoroughly cooked, no pink running juice and chicken is golden in color. Drizzle with lemon juice and serve.