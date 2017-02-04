Crossroads Hospice helps man battling cancer get to Monster Jam with his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of people are expected to fill Sprint Center this weekend for Monster Jam. For one metro family, it is a chance to spend time with a loved one battling cancer.

Kent Smith has been battling colon cancer for the last four years. On Saturday, has was granted a wish by Crossroads Hospice to take his family to Monster Jam.

"I used to race motorcycles years ago when I was sixteen... and years ago we would just ride dirt bikes because that was all they had," said Smith. Many of those racing memories are now captured in photographs placed around their family home. Saturday's event will be another picture to hang on the wall.

Smith brought his wife, three children and two grandchildren to spend the day with him at Monster Jam.

"Just seeing the love Kent has for his grandkids, it is nice to see that," said Tracy Bunch with Crossroads Hospice. Bunch helped organize a chance for the family to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close.

"It's an honor to do that for them. They get a blessing but so do we, we get a blessing for doing it for them," said Bunch.