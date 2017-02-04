First degree murder charge in killing of Overland Park father

OLATHE, Kan. — One man is facing several charges including first degree murder related to the shooting death of an Overland Park father.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Michael Collins Smith with first degree murder, as well as attempted first degree murder and aggravated endangering a child.

Smith is accused of murdering 28-year-old Anthony L. Shuster on Thursday.

Police were called out to the apartments for on an armed disturbance Thursday evening. When they got on scene, they found Shuster dead inside an apartment. A woman was grazed by a bullet, but is expected to be okay.

Shuster’s mother said Shuster lived there with his fiancé, Kayla, and their newborn baby.

Smith is set to appear in court on Feb. 6. His bond is set at $1 million.

