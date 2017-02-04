Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead after nearly 4-hour police standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a home has been shot and killed by responding officers.

Police were called to a residence at 80th and Wayne around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he instead barricaded himself inside the home and refused to cooperate with police.

Police said nearly four hours later, that suspect eventually opened the front door and pointed a gun at police, at which point, an officer opened fire.

That officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.

"I actually went to the kitchen and got down. I got down behind things because I didn't know what was about to happen," neighbor D'Angelo Burton said.

Residents in the area described the tense situation they witnessed on the other side of their front doors Saturday afternoon.

Police said a home owner came home to find bullet holes in the side of his home. When officers arrived, they found similar holes in the side of his neighbor's house, but that neighbor refused to open the door and talk to officers.

Police said that's when the situation became even more dangerous.

"While the negotiations were going on, officers on the outside perimeter of the residence confirmed that they heard gunshots inside the house several times," Sgt. Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department said.

Police said those negotiations eventually broke down when the man opened his front door and pointed a gun at police. That's when police shot and killed the man on his front porch.

That shooting is still under investigation. It is yet unclear how many officers were involved in that shooting.