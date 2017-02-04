Suspect in standoff at 80th and Wayne shot by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a home has been shot and killed by responding officers.
Police were called to a residence at 80th and Wayne around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he instead barricaded himself inside the home and refused to cooperate with police.
Around 4 p.m., the suspect was reportedly fatally shot by police.
This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more information as details emerge.