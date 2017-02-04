Suspect in standoff at 80th and Wayne shot by police

Posted 4:16 pm, February 4, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, February 4, 2017
A suspect in a standoff was fatally shot by officers on Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a home has been shot and killed by responding officers.

Police were called to a residence at 80th and Wayne around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he instead barricaded himself inside the home and refused to cooperate with police.

Around 4 p.m., the suspect was reportedly fatally shot by police.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more information as details emerge.