Suspect in standoff at 80th and Wayne shot by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a home has been shot and killed by responding officers.

Police were called to a residence at 80th and Wayne around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he instead barricaded himself inside the home and refused to cooperate with police.

Around 4 p.m., the suspect was reportedly fatally shot by police.

En route to officer involved shooting at 80th and Wayne. Being told officers not physically injured. — chiefforte (@ChiefForte) February 4, 2017

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more information as details emerge.