Best commercials of Super Bowl LI

The Patriots won the big game, but for some folks, the Super Bowl has a second competition going on: What was the best commercial?

With companies paying big, big bucks for a Super Bowl spot, they go all out to make commercials that are funny, touching, artistic, and perhaps above else, that stick in your mind.

Here are a few that made our short list. Any more you think we missed?

And we’ve got to give a shout out to the Tide commercial for really playing the long con. Viewers noticed a stain on Terry Bradshaw’s shirt during a promo in the second quarter, leaving viewers wondering what was going on. Folks took to Twitter to point it out, only to discover later that it was all part of Tide’s campaign.