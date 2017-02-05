Corn Guacamole recipe
Makes 8 servings (1/4 cup)
Ingredients:
- 3-4 medium ripe avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced
- 1 small red onion, finely diced
- 1 medium tomato, finely diced
- 1 can corn, drained
- 1 lime, juiced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- Salt and pepper, optional
Directions:
Mash the diced avocados in a large bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Serve with baked corn chips or over shredded lettuce as a salad.
Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 115; Total Fat 8.6g; Saturated fat 2.4g; Protein 1.6g; Carbohydrate 9.4g; Fiber 3.6g; Sodium 100mg
Source: Fruits and Veggies More Matters