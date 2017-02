Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards got a chance to sit down with two stars of the "John Wick: Chapter 2," the sequel to the 2014 first John Wick film.

John Wick stars Keanu Reeves as the eponymous character, an ex-hitman coming out of retirement to seek vengeance on the gangsters who crossed him.

Shawn spoke to rapper-turned-actor Common and Australian actress Ruby Rose.

Watch the trailer below: