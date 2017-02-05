× Joe’s Weather Blog: Weather whiplash warning (SUN-2/5)

This is going to be one of those weeks where the weather is ALL over the place. Temperatures will warm up..get colder…it may(?) snow a bit…it will dramatically warm up again…all in the next 6 days…your head will be spinning by the end of next weekend…and the forecast will show gyrations like a dancing Elvis!

Forecast:

Tonight: Initially clear by clouds coming i towards 3AM. Lows will drop off into the 35° range then steady off and perhaps rise a few degrees towards daybreak. It will be colder in N MO where temperatures will drop into the 20s

Monday: Cloudy and gray with mild afternoon temperatures. It may take awhile but we should warm up to about 55° or so in the afternoon. There may be a few sprinkles or patches of drizzle scattered in the region.

Tuesday: Clouds will decrease in the morning then we should see partly sunny skies. Depending on the timing of the front, and since we’ll be starting in the 40s…we could pop to near 60° (warmer south of KC) before the cooler air starts moving into the area later in the day or in the evening. Should the front speed up 3+ hours…we’ll have falling late afternoon temps from the north to the south…conversely a 6 hour slowdown means milder temperatures. Tough to see much of a rain chance with this set-up

Discussion:

Here is a sneak peak at the forecast…50s…near 60°…near 32°…near 38°…near 60° and 60s°. Yikes what a week ahead.

There won’t be any big storms out there either Just a series of fast moving cold air masses that don’t have any staying power and will zip in and out. When they come in…we’ll get colder…when they leave…strong S/SW winds will rapidly bring back warmer air.

Let’s use this map…showing the 5000 foot temperatures (via Unisys) of the GFS model…each image is a day…starting with 6AM Tuesday…and then showing the 6AM maps each day through the 15th. Again this is the GFS…so odds are it won’t be correct after the 4-5th day or so…but it gives you an idea of tracing the warmer air masses…(warmer colors) and the colder air masses (blues/purples-reds)

It’s an eastern cold look and a western warm look with the eastern Plains from KC eastwards sort of on the edge of things.

The satellite picture today shows the lower clouds to the south of the area…these will be coming up overnight tonight and will greet us before daybreak.

Yesterday at this time (2PM) we were getting wind gusts close to 40 MPH. Today though there is very little wind out there because higher pressure has built into the area. At 2PM we’re up to 46°.

Tomorrow will have a different look to it as the moisture to the south moves up towards our area during the day. Temperatures should sort of follow what’s happening to the south of here shown in red below.

So tomorrow into Tuesday will be mild…with temperatures well above average (now around 41°)

A disturbance will be zipping through the northern Plains Tuesday and heading towards the western Lakes region early Wednesday…this will help drag colder air southwards into and through the area Wednesday into Thursday. You can sort of see that disturbance off the coast of British Columbia.

Also note the moisture in the Pacific…there is a bunch of it…and once again it looks like a heavy precip event is shaping up for the western US…especially the Sierra Nevada region…meaning heavy rains and snows are likely out there.

The map above shows the total forecast precipitation over the next 5 days. There is an almost 13″ bulls-eye in there. In terms of snow over the next 2 days…it will again be a dumping up in the higher elevations.

For us we get colder on Wednesday…probably closer to 32° for highs. The model data has at various times tried to bring a stripe of snow form the NW to the SE. The GFS has been the most aggressive in this over the past several days. The EURO dabbles in the idea every so often and the latest NAM is not too excited for the prospect of things.

For it to happen, with a lot of dry air in the region ahead of the feature…a lot will have to work out for this set-up. There is a chance on Wednesday and Thursday. My initial feeling is the Wednesday chance may have too much dry air and too little forcing in the atmosphere to overcome that dry air. Perhaps we can have a band of mid level clouds move.

The Thursday chance is really only being hit hard by the GFS model and seems to be a combination of warmer air trying to fight back into the area in the middle levels of the atmosphere and also some rather decent jet dynamics aloft helping to create a broad area of rising air…creating light snow in the region. This band of snow on the other models either doesn’t exist or is pretty far to towards the north of the area. The GFS ensembles show the highest chances of at least 1″ of snow residing across NE into IA.

The EURO would have some very light snow across northern MO on Wednesday and nothing on Thursday anywhere. The NAM has accumulating snow across NE and IA through Wednesday evening. It doesn’t get into Thursday yet. The Canadian has a VERY light accumulating snow in N MO on Wednesday (more into IA) and perhaps a fading flurry into the area Thursday morning. It’s something worth monitoring but at this point for the KC area proper a VERY iffy scenario. N MO though may stand a better chance of seeing at least something better (still maybe 1″ or so tops?)

ALL models are showing a rapid return towards warm air beginning later Thursday night and continuing into Saturday with a run towards 65° possible on Saturday ahead of another weaker cold front for next Sunday.

Our feature photo today is in honor of National Weatherpersons Day which is today! Here is the reason why Weather folks are in a good mood today!

Joe