KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family was displaced when their home was destroyed by a fire Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the house fire at 112th and Booth around 2 p.m.

Neighbors described hearing loud explosions, which was later determined to be fireworks in the garage.

Everyone was out of the home when fire fighters arrived.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.