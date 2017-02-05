Olympic gymnast Simone Biles takes photo with NBA legend/giant human Shaquille O’Neal

HOUSTON — Greatness comes in all shapes and sizes.

That was on full display when Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal took a photo together at a Super Bowl LI event.

Biles has been covering Super Bowl events as a correspondent for Inside Edition.

Shaq, at 7-foot-1 tall, towers over the 4-foot-8 Simone, and while both boast Olympic gold, Simone has 4 gold medals and a bronze to Shaq’s one gold.

Shaq took gold with Team USA in the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta. Simone earned her five medals in last year’s Rio games.