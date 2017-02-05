Puppy Bowl XIII highlights dogs with special needs

While the Super Bowl brings millions of Americans in front of the TV, there’s another ratings juggernaut that each year airs at the same time as the big game, and each year draws in millions of viewers as well: Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

What began as simply an alternative for TV watchers not interested in football, has grown into a full-fledged football-themed celebration of all things cute and cuddly.

But Puppy Bowl XIII is doing something different this year: the program is highlighting dogs with special needs by featuring three disabled dogs: Winston, a blind and deaf Australian shepherd; Lucky, a three-legged terrier mix; and Doobert, a deaf English pointer.

The animals featured in the Puppy Bowl are from shelters, and all are adoptable. With the show’s popularity, the three special needs dogs have already found homes, but they also serve as ambassadors for other disabled animals who might be overlooked by potential owners looking to adopt.

Puppy Bowl “referee” Dan Schachner told USA Today said Lucky, the three legged dog, is notably more skittish than the other puppies, but just as lovable.

“Lucky has probably a little more fear and anxiety than the other dogs, so being in that group was daunting,” Schachner says. Once they put Ricky on the field with her, it “gave her a little more confidence, and she was able to run around with more pep in her step. We would’ve liked to have seen a little more action — maybe (for her to) score touchdowns or get involved in some plays — but just the fact that Lucky was on the field was a success.”

For adopting pets in the Kansas City area, contact one of the many local shelters.

KC Pet Project

Wayside Waifs

The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City

Great Plains SPCA