White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gets roasted by Melissa McCarthy on SNL

Video contains some objectionable material. View at your own discretion.

NEW YORK — It’s no secret that Saturday Night Live has not held back from taking shots at President Donald Trump.

Alec Baldwin’s take on Trump became something of a viral sensation during the campaign, and since then he’s made numerous appearances poking fun at the new Commander-in-Chief.

Baldwin did appear at the opening of last night’s episode of SNL, hosted by Kristen Stewart, but it was comedian Melissa McCarthy who stole the show.

McCarthy took a spin as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and held nothing back, lambasting Spicer’s perceived heated exchanges and at times antagonistic dialogue with the press.

McCarthy goes completely off the rails as only she can, calling the press “monkeys,” using ridiculous props to make a point, and at one point physically wielding her podium at a reporter.

And SNL didn’t just take swipes at Spicer, the press also found itself the target of ridicule, showing an apparently feckless CNN reporter held in a cage wearing a diaper.

Trump’s nominee for Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos was also on the hot seat, lampooning what some saw as a weak showing at her Congressional nomination hearings.

But McCarthy’s Spicer will almost certainly make future appearances, as the comedian came firing right out of the gate, keeping the audience rolling as she took her outrage to a new level, starting out by saying, “Myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start. When I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of the movie Rocky because I came out here to punch you.”

The video has been rapidly making the rounds on social media, coming out as the clear winner in what has come to be known as “the morning after” in late night television.