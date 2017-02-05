Woman pronounced dead after being found outside vehicle along I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has died after a police officer found her outside her vehicle near Interstate 29 Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper saw a vehicle pulled over on the side of the south entrance ramp on I-29 and 56th Street.

The trooper looked in the vehicle, but saw no one inside. After a brief look around, the officer found a woman lying on the ground.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

The victim’s identity, nor cause of death, have been released.

