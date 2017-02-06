26-year-old KC man who recently moved to STL found dead after missing for nearly a month

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – Friends and family are planning memorials Monday morning for a man who disappeared about a month ago.

Adam Dutton’s body was found along a creek in St. Louis. He had recently moved there from Kansas City to live with his brother.

Lt. Brian Catlett of Shrewsbury police told the St.Louis Post-Dispatch that a preliminary investigation determined that Dutton went off the road and crashed into the wooded area. An autopsy is pending.

It appears he was riding motorcycles with friends the night of Jan. 11. They say they last saw him driving more than 130 miles per hour on southbound Interstate 55 in St. Louis.

In a report from Jan. 30, KSDK says his motorcycle only had one mirror and a crack near the headlight at the time of his disappearance.

A person walking along a ravine, near Deer Creek at Shrewsbury Avenue close to Big Bend, spotted his body Saturday.