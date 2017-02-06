× Nearly two years after a man was found dead in a car, prosecutors file charges against KC man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges on Monday against a man in connection to the April 2015 fatal shooting of Dominique Stafford.

Derius Taylor, 29, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection with the case.

Police say Stafford was found fatally shot and slumped over in a car left at 37th and Elmwood.

According to court documents, a witness told police Taylor confessed to him that he purposely set up a drug deal via phone with Stafford with the intention of robbing him of drugs, money and a necklace he was known to wear. The witness says Taylor believed Stafford would have a large amount of cash with him and that his necklace would be worth thousands.

Stafford’s family members told detectives that he always had an AK-assault rifle with him in the car at all times. They also said he was known to have money in his pockets and a cell phone. Friends who were with Stafford the night before he was killed said he was wearing a large unique chain with a diamond encrusted pendant. They also said he was known to sell drugs, which he would have kept in the center console. The probable cause statement says none of the previously mentioned items were found in the vehicle when Stafford was found.

Court documents say both of his front pockets were completely pulled out and no keys were in the vehicle when his body was found.

According to the probable cause statement, the investigation led detectives to a local pawn shop that confirmed that Taylor had pawned jewelry on May 1, 2015.

“The employee was able to show detectives the jewelry Taylor pawned and detectives observed it to be the diamond encrusted pendant that was taken from the victim at the time of the homicide with the victim’s name etched in the back of it,” court documents said.

When asked about the necklace, Taylor said he found it in the grass along 27th Street and Chelsea Avenue in pieces, court documents say. He also told police he turned those pieces into the pawn shop for money. He also claimed he never had any contact with Stafford.

Prosecutors have requested that Taylor’s bond be set at $250,000 cash.