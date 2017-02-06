5 unique works of art scattered throughout KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are some unique treasures hidden throughout Kansas City and as part of “Hidden KC” FOX 4’s Matt Stewart is revealing some of these gems.

Finger and Fountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Ancient Art gallery sits a gilded silver container with a unique object inside, a human finger bone. But not just anybody’s finger – it's that of Saint John the Baptist, the man who baptized Jesus, the Nelson Atkins Museum claims. Also, the oldest fountain in Kansas City sits in the middle of the cafeteria of the museum. Built back in 200 AD, this marble bowl weighs around 8,000 pounds. The museum brought it to Kansas City from Rome back in 1931 as the centerpiece of this museum, and today water still flows through it as it sits in Rozzelle Court.

18th and Vine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Behind the Negro Leagues and Jazz Museums sits a massive green statue. This 17-foot bronze statue is that of one of the greatest saxophone players of all time, the great Charlie “Yardbird” Parker. Parker grew up in Kansas City but died in New York at the young age of 35. Robert Graham unveiled this statue 18 years ago, and over time air and water has given it that green look.

Former workhouse castle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you go just three blocks south of 18th and Vine, you’ll find a unique canvass made of stone. It’s a former workhouse castle – built back in 1897 by petty criminals such as drunks and beggars. The city abandoned it in 1972 and since then, it’s become a public art space where street artists spray graffiti. Over the years there’s been talk of tearing it down and turning it into a community venue, but no concrete plans have been passed yet.

Hair museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leila’s Hair Museum sits off 23rd and Noland Road in Independence. It’s the only hair museum in the world. Over the past four decades, Leila Cohoon has created more than 600 hair wreaths and 2000 pieces of hair jewelry. Some of the hair she uses dates back to the 12th century, and some comes from celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Marilyn Monroe.