After closing for a week for upgrades, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is ready to reopen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After being closed for a week to make improvements, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is ready to reopen Tuesday.

The museum's president, Bob Kendrick, said there's never a good time to close but the work needed to get done. Kendrick said they just had to picked a week to install new carpet and complete some repairs to the exhibit. The carpet was last replaced five years ago.

According to Kendrick, the museum has seen an increase in attendance with the success of the Royals.

"We went with a little higher grade of carpeting in hopes it will be able to handle the volumes of people," Kendrick said.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum reopens Tuesday at 9 a.m.