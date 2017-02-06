Belton family grateful for support for newborn with congential heart defect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On February 1, 2017 the Craft family welcomed their fourth child into the world. A baby girl named Remington. But Remington's fight to live began even before she was born.

"We found out in October that she had a heart problem and it's been really hard to cope with it," Kayleigh Craft, Remington's mother, said.

Remington was diagnosed with Hyoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, known as HLHS, a very serious heart defect.

"Kids who have HLHS have what most people describe as a half of a heart. It affects about 4 percent to 10 percent of babies who have congenital heart disease," Dr. Amy Lay with Children's Mercy said.

Dr. Lay said the condition requires multiple surgeries, including one within the first week of a child's life.

"This affects the entire family unit. It affects any other children they might have; it affects the siblings because they are going to have to rely on the parents being gone for weeks and months at a time, especially for the first surgery," Dr. Lay said.

After the news of baby Remington's condition got out, Brandon and Kayleigh were flooded with help from their Butler and Bates communities that included several fundraisers and moral support.

"It's comforting. We don't really have a whole lot of friends or anything so all of these people coming together and supporting us through this is really nice," Kayleigh said.

And it's that support that Brandon and Kayleigh said will help get them through this trying time.

"I'm hoping she gets through this surgery, stays strong, and we are able to take her home and watch her grow up because we really don't know how long we have," Kayleigh said.

Remington is scheduled to have the first of several surgeries on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

