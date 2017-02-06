Belton High School student mad at Patriots for winning Super Bowl threatens to shoot up school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS COUNTY, Mo. -- A teenager upset over the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl 51 is facing a felony charge for threatening his high school through a social media post. Prosecutors charged Jashon Taylor, 17, of making a terrorist threat, a class D felony.

A probable cause statement says Taylor was mad that the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, so on Snapchat he threatened to shoot up Belton High School. The court document states he said in part: "Bro i hate the patriots and every fan they have... OMG im f****n pissed. Let it be known im shooting Belton tomorrow or tuesday whenever i go back. Imma find every hoe bragging and blast them."

One of Taylor's Snapchat followers took a screenshot and emailed it to police. When officers went to Taylor's home and asked if he knew why they were there, he replied: "It's about what was posted on Snapchat." His mom asked him about what he posted, and he replied: "about shooting up the school."

He was arrested and upon further questioning admitted that he posted the statement to Snapchat, which he said about 50 people saw. He added that several people messaged him, urging him to delete the post, which he did after about 15 minutes.

Online court records show that Taylor was released on a signature bond, no court dates are listed for him yet.