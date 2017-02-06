Belton School District urges parents to talk with students after teenager is arrested for Snapchat threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- Your social media post might be a “private" as you think. That’s the word from the Belton School District to its students after a classmate's Snapchat post got him arrested.

The incident is being called a terroristic threat. Court documents say it all had to do with a teen expressing anger that the New England Patriots won Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

Now other students are being urged to be careful when posting. Court documents say Sunday night 17-year-old Jashon Taylor posted about shooting up his school when he returned, at one point saying he would find those bragging about the Patriot’s win and quote “blast them.”

FOX 4 has been working to hear from Taylor’s mother, and the person who took a screen grab of the post and sent it to police, but with no luck. The district has responded saying police handled the incident quickly, and praised the person who alerted officers. The district urges parents to talk with kids about what happened, and to review these tips:

1. If you see something say something. Report post you find concerning to police, parents, staff and trusted adults.

2. Learn to take screen shots, and block offending individuals and report troubling situations.

3. Despite your security settings, once it’s out there, it’s out there! So students are urged to be mindful and thoughtful about what they post.

Making a terroristic threat in Missouri is a class D felony. It could carry up to seven years behind bars. Court documents say Taylor admitted to posting the threat, but FOX 4 is still hoping to learn from prosecutors if any weapons were ever found in his possession.

The district says if police had not apprehended Taylor, parents would have been notified before the start of school Monday. Despite Taylor being arrested, Belton police stepped up its presence at the school as a precaution.

Here's the district’s full statement:

Parents and Guardians of Belton School District students,

Late last night, a high school student posted a threatening message on Snapchat. A community member wisely took a screenshot of this message and shared this with the appropriate people. The school and police were then notified. The Belton Police Department acted quickly and were able to apprehend the student within a couple of hours. (If the police had NOT been able to place the individual into custody, the District would have notified all parents and guardians of the situation before school started today). Since the student was from the high school, the Belton Police Department decided to have an increased presence there this morning as a precaution. Safety is our #1 priority and we take all threats seriously.

We encourage you to use this incident as an example and have a conversation with your family about the implications of posting to social media, as well as what to do if a student notices another person's posts on any social platform are threatening the safety of others or themselves.

Some suggestions:

1. Similar to what we hear when traveling: If you see something, say something -- to a parent, a Belton School District staff member, the police, or a trusted adult. Individuals can even report concerns & submit images via the Tips & Treasures icon in our app.

2. Take screenshots, learn how to block individuals, and report the situation as necessary to the app/website developers.

3. When posting, students need to remember -- regardless of the activated security settings within social media accounts, what is written is "out there" once it's posted. Be responsible and thoughtful; what you post can have serious and long-lasting implications on your present and future.