Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A daycare bus crashed near 85th and Troost Monday morning, but authorities are only calling the crash a fender bender.

The bus was making a left to head southbound on Troost to the Emmanuel Family and Child Development center when a vehicle crashed into them.

There were 12 children, ranging from infants to 12 years old, on the bus at the time of the crash. One child had a cut mouth, but her family said she didn't need treatment.