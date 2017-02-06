Cerner hopes for long term growth as new campus opens at Bannister Mall site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Seven hundred software engineers moved into their new offices Monday on the site of the old Bannister Mall.

The Cerner Corporation, which provides software solutions for health care, opened two office towers as part of it's new "Innovation" campus.

During the next six weeks, about 6,000 engineers will move to the new campus, where the buildings have been constructed to look like a strand of DNA.

These are the first two phases of a $4.7 billion project that's expected to accommodate more than 16,000 workers when completed in the next ten years.

Cerner's investment hopes to spur revitalization and reinvestment in the neighborhoods surrounding it.

"We were founded in Kansas City; we are a Kansas City-based company," Cerner Chief Operating Officer Mike Nill said. "The growth of the area and this area in particular, this was a blighted spot for a long time. It’s very exciting to see it develop. So we are doing many things to help the community; students in the area get an opportunity here. We’re making investments that will allow them to develop the skills they need to get jobs in places like Cerner."

The company is providing the Hickman Mills school district $6 million to develop curriculum to prepare students for jobs of the future.

Nill said Cerner wants more Kansas Citians to be able to work for the tech firm.

New restaurants have opened along Bannister Road in recent weeks to take advantage of the influx of people.

Neighbors said new housing needs to be developed so that more people who work at Cerner will want to live nearby.